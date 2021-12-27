‘Everyone was crying’: BA passengers miss Christmas after flight cancellation

Around 200 British Airways passengers missed Christmas after a flight from Costa Rica - expected to land in the UK on Christmas Eve - was delayed.

BA2236 was due to leave San Jose for London Gatwick on the evening of 23 December and passengers were initially told to expect just a 90-minute delay.

However, the Boeing 777 that was due to fly the route suffered a cracked windscreen and required specialised attention, further delaying the flight.

It finally arrived in London at 9:45am on Monday, 27 December.

“Everyone was crying and angry,” passenger Jo Mitchell said.

Sign up to our newsletters here.