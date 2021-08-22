British officers working in Kabul have discussed the evacuation effort in Kabul outside Baron Hotel, the evacuation handling centre. Lt Col Justin Baker and Rob Scharic explained how UK troops have dealt with an unprecedented situation in Afghanistan. Lt Col Justin Baker, of 16 Air Assault Brigade, said: “It is the operating environment here which is so complex that it is making the operating environment so challenging, I think this is something that nobody has experienced before.” The UK Armed Forces have safely evacuated nearly 4,000 people from Afghanistan since August 13.