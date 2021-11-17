Nine British First World War soldiers laid to rest after 100 years

Nine First World War soldiers from Britain have been laid to rest after more than 100 years of their families not knowing what had happened to their relatives.

The Duke of Kent attended the ceremony in the town of Ypres, Belgium , that’s not far from the Flanders Fields where the men lost their lives.

The fallen servicemen were given full military honours at a poignant burial ceremony at Tyne Cot Cemetery in Belgium on Wednesday (17 November).