Nicola Sturgeon has said a “very good” discussion took place between members of the British and Irish Council about climate change on Friday, including the lessons from the recent Cop26 summit and how “we can work together to learn from each other”.

Speaking at a press conference, Scotland’s first minister went on to add that one of the “key messages” from the Glasgow event - which concluded last week - was around all countries needing to “accelerate the progress away from fossil fuels”.

“That transition, in a Scottish sense, must be a just one,” she added.