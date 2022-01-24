British man dead in Thailand following sickle attack

A British man has died in Thailand in what is thought to be an assault involving a sickle.

Marcus Evans, 49, from Berrow, Burnham on Sea, in Somerset, was killed in the early hours of Saturday in Kanchanaburi Province in the west of the country.

A second British man was taken to hospital following the incident.

Thai Police said a sickle knife was found, adding that a 22-year-old man was arrested.

“We are in contact with the Royal Thai police following the death of one British man and are ready to provide consular support," the Foreign Office said.

