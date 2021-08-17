Footage captures British forces arriving in Afghanistan to help assist in evacuations of British nationals and staff after the Taliban entered the city

Video released by the UK Ministry of Defence on August 15 captures soldiers boarding military planes.

Upon arriving in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul the soldiers unload supplies.

The evacuations include those eligible for relocation under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy, according to a Ministry of Defence press release.

600 members of the Armed Forces are leading the evacuations.

It comes as the UK's foreign secretary Dominic Raab said he was "surprised" by the speed of the Taliban takeover.