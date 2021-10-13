Five people have been arrested after a British musician was found dead in Georgia after he was allegedly attacked and thrown unconscious into a river.

Thomas Kennedy, 28, was a student at a local music college, according to reports on local TV – and had allegedly been drinking with the men prior to his death.

Kennedy’s body was found in the river near the village of Kvakhvreli in Gori municipality on Friday (8 October), after it was allegedly thrown in the Mtkvari River.