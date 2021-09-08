British soldier Private Jake Howarth saw "desperate" scenes at Kabul airport as he took part in Operation Pitting, the withdrawal of personnel from Afghanistan in August.

Private Howarth is part of the 2nd Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment, which is based in Cyprus and held at high readiness within easy reach of the Middle East.

The British soldier said: "I'd never seen people jumping over fences because they're that desperate to get away.

"There were children who had been injured as well and children who were scared and children who didn't really know what was going on."