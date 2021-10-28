France has detained a British scallop trawler in waters off its coast amid an ongoing post-Brexit fishing row.

On Wednesday (27 October), a Macduff Shellfish vessel was boarded by French officials and ordered back into the port of Le Harve.

A spokesperson has insisted the British company was legally fishing in the waters, citing the Brexit Fisheries Agreement.

The trawler was tracked by Marine Traffic earlier this week and an interactive map shows the path it took into waters before being ordered back to port.

