Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship has been formally ended after 13 years.

Judge Brenda J Penny gave the singer back all of her legal rights, which had been controlled by two conservators overseeing her personal and business life since 2008.

Her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, announced the news outside court in Los Angeles.

“Judge Penny today, after a hearing, decided to agree with Britney Spears. As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated, as to both the person and the estate,” Mr Rosengart said to cheers.

