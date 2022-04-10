Briton drives ambulances and two tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine

A British man has delivered two ambulances full of medical supplies into Ukraine. Charles Blackmore and his American friend Herb Holtz drove the vehicles from the UK to Lutsk via Warsaw.

As part of that effort, the company has delivered two tonnes of food and 300 litres of liquids, as well as essential items like first aid and clothes, and extensive medical supplies. Mr Blackmore was met in Lutsk by officials who showed their great appreciation for the effort.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.