Brits have been basking in the hottest weather of the year so far after a gloomy spring finally made way for sunshine.

People headed to beauty spots across the UK as temperatures soared to 25 degrees Celsius on bank holiday Monday, with Londoners flocking to Regent's Park to sunbathe, cycle and go pedalo boating on the lake.

The beach at Durdle Door in Dorset attracted sun-seekers on Tuesday – the first day of meteorological summer – as the UK saw record temperatures for the second consecutive day.