Bronx fire: Death toll from devastating blaze downgraded by two to 17

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that the death toll of a fire at a high-rise apartment building in the Bronx borough on 9 January was downgraded by two to 17.

The Mayor held a press conference to announce the news on Monday. On Sunday, officials announced 19 people, including nine children, had been killed in the blaze.

Officials with the New York City Fire Department said the fire started from a malfunctioning space heater on the second and third floor of the 19-storey apartment building.

