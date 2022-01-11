GMB slammed for ‘inappropriate’ interview with traumatised Bronx fire survivor

Good Morning Britain presenters Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley have been slammed by viewers for an “inappropriate” interview with a Bronx fire survivor.

At least 17 people died after the blaze broke out in a high-rise apartment building in New York on Sunday and less than 24 hours later, GMB spoke to 20-year-old Winter Thomas, who survived the fire.

Madeley has since been blasted by viewers for asking the clearly traumatised woman “what the worst part” of the incident was, while Reid was also criticised for “asking for too much detail”.

