Watch live as New York City Mayor speaks after Bronx fire leaves 19 dead

Watch live as New York City Mayor Eric Adams holds a press conference after 19 people were killed in a Bronx fire.

Nine children were among the victims of the fire which occurred around 11am at a high-rise apartment building on Sunday morning. Dozens more were injured.

Firefighters attending the scene said the fire started from a malfunctioning space heater on the third floor of the 19-storey block. It is said to be the deadliest witnessed in the city in 30 years.

