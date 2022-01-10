Shocking footage shows smoke pouring from a New York apartment window during the deadly Bronx blaze that killed 19.

According to the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), the fire broke out just before 1100 local time [1600 GMT] on Sunday, beginning on the second and third floors of a building on East 181st Street.

The FDNY said approximately 200 firefighters were working to put out the flames.

City officials say the blaze has left 63 people injured with at least 19 victims dead, including nine children.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here