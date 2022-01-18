Firefighters battle huge blaze at collapsed NYC house after possible gas explosion

New York City Fire Department firefighters battled a huge fire inside a collapsed New York home today (Tuesday) following reports of a possible gas explosion.

Firefighters said seven people, including three NYPD officers, were injured in the incident.

Footage captures smoke rising from rubble in a giant gap between a row of houses.

New York City Council Member Rafael Salamanca said: “Currently at the scene of a massive fire due to a gas explosion in my district.

“All emergency first responders are on the scene and currently battling the fire.”

