A Louisiana teenager wore fancy dress every day for six months, in a bid to “make some memories” with his brother before heading off to university. Noah Tingle, 17, surprised brother Max, 12, when he came off the school bus, and continued to dress up until the pandemic hit. Locals soon began donating costumes, with Noah appearing as characters such as The Joker, a nun and a sumo wrestler - which was his favourite look.

“It has been a great experience and has brought me and Max closer than I thought we could ever be,” Noah said.