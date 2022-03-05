Drone footage appears to show military vehicles and explosions in Bucha near Kyiv

Smoke billows over the city of Bucha, close to Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and it starts setting over the rubble of buildings demolished by Russian tanks.

Drone footage shows the remains of Russian military vehicles throughout the streets of the city, which has been destroyed by Russian attacks in recent days.

More than 2,000 civilians have died since the invasion, Ukraine’s state emergency service said.

