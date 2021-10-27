Watch live as Rishi Sunak delivers the Budget

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is unveiling his autumn Budget in the House of Commons, where he is expected to pledge “a new economy” in the wake of Covid-19.

A number of details surrounding the government’s plan have already been reported, with Mr Sunak set to announce a rise in the National Living Wage from £8.91 to £9.50 per hour.

The treasury has also said it will be lifting a pay freeze imposed on public sector workers as a result of the pandemic and it’s also expected almost £6bn will be set aside for the NHS.

