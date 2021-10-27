Rishi Sunak’s autumn Budget is set against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, thanks to the lasting impact of the coronavirus pandemic. There was pressure on the chancellor to help struggling businesses, invest in the NHS and public services and ease the cost-of-living concerns of families facing rising bills. The Chancellor’s speech in parliament revealed the treasury’s plans to recover from the recession caused by the pandemic. This included thawing the public sector pay freeze, raising the minimum wage and pledging more funding to the NHS and public transport. Sign up to our politics newsletter here.