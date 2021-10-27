Rishi Sunak announces more funding for children, pledging to restore per pupil funding “to 2010 levels in real terms”.

During today’s Autumn Budget announcement, the finance minister told the Commons the government’s “start for life” fund would total £300m to offer “high-quality parenting programmes, tailored services to help with perinatal mental health, and funding to create a network of family hubs”.

Mr Sunak announced an extra £4.7 billion by 2024-25, “which combined with the ambitious plans announced at the spending review of 2019 will restore per pupil funding to 2010 levels in real terms”.

