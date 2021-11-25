At least four people have been killed after a workers’ dormitory in the Chinese province of Jiangxi collapsed on Monday (22 November) state media reports.

The six-story building in the province’s Ganjiang New District partially collapsed with rescue crews searching the rubble for any survivors.

The building housed workers who had originally worked at a local pharmaceutical plant, but was of low quality and constructed mainly out of prefabricated slabs, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.