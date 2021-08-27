One person has died while one remains missing after three people were trapped under a collapsed three-story building in Spain.

A third person was pulled from the rubble in the Castellon province.

Video filmed in Peniscola captures the moment the survivor was discovered by rescuers.

The dust-covered rescuers carefully pulled the man from the rubble before putting him in a neck brace and carrying him away.

While the cause of the collapse that affected a dozen apartments remains “under investigation”, it is thought to have been brought on by rain, local media report.