Bulgaria bus crash kills at least 45 including 12 children

At least 45 people, including 12 children, have died in a bus crash in Bulgaria after the vehicle caught fire.

Officials believe the bus hit a highway barrier, but it remains unclear if the fire started before or after the crash, which happened on a motorway around 2am local time, near the village of Bosnek.

A total of 53 passengers were on board the vehicle, which was carrying tourists returning from Turkey.

Seven people escaped from the crash and were taken to hospital for treatment.

