Bulgarian MEP appears to gives Nazi salute in European Parliament

A right-wing Bulgarian MEP has sparked outrage by giving a Nazi salute during a debate in the European Parliament.

Angel Dzhambazki made the gesture during a debate on the rule of law in Poland and Hungary.

The European Commission and Parliament have made moves to crack down on the countries’ apparent drift towards authoritarian under populist right-wing leaders.

He faces a possible sanction over the gesture and reportedly told colleagues it was not a fascist salute and it was subject to “a small misunderstanding”.

The Independent has reached out to Angel Dzhambazki for comment.

