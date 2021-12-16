Shower of bullets narrowly miss toddlers inside creche

A hail of bullets narrowly miss young children playing inside a child care centre, shocking CCTV has shown.

Police continue to search for the gunman as police ramp up their investigation into the brazen daylight shooting in Prospect, western Sydney.

CCTV captures several small children crawling around on the floor while an exterior camera shot captures a group of men running from gunfire.

Bullets ricocheted through the walls of the creche and fly across the room before embedding into a wall.

The scared children crawl towards the daycare workers who pick them up and shelter them near the wall.

