Three people have been injured at a running of the bulls in the Spanish region of Navarra on Saturday.

A bull slipped during the fast-paced race in Tafalla causing moments of panic during the traditional October Fair.

The Running of the Bulls is traditional in Spain and have recently generated social and political debate between the ethics behind it.

Footage captures the horned bulls running through a crowd of people while others in front attempt to steer clear of them.

The event takes part on a 875-meter course in front of six fighting bulls accompanied by six tamed bell-oxen.

