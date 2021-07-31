An employee at a Livonia Burger King allegedly pointed a gun at drive-thru customers during a disagreement earlier this year.

Dustin Rocheleau is now charged on an eight-count felony warrant that includes firearms charges in connection with the April 28 incident.

Police allege Rocheleau was working the drive-thru at 29211 Seven Mile Rd. when he pulled a handgun out and pointed it at three customers during a disagreement over the payment method.

The customers sped away from the restaurant and called police, while Rocheleau fled on foot.