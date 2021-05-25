A woman who conned her way into the home of an old man with dementia was caught on camera demanding he hand over his wallet.

Footage from a camera installed by the victim’s family shows Carol Lewis, 50, rifling through the 88-year-old victim's jacket while he is in the other room

“Where’s your wallet then?” she asks the old man when he comes in.

Lewis was handed an 18-month prison term, suspended for two years.

The victim’s granddaughter Jade Wardle, 28, blasted the sentence, branding it “unbelievably lenient”.