Burkina Faso President ‘detained’ by mutinous soldiers in apparent coup

Burkina Faso’s president has reportedly been “detained” after an attempted coup by mutinying soldiers.

The whereabouts of Roch Marc Kaboré are currently unknown following a night of heavy gunfire heard around his home in the capital of Ouagadougou.

According to security and diplomatic sources, Mr Kaboré was arrested and detained by the soldiers, in a coup condemned by the Economic Community of West African States.

It’s believed the president is being held at a military camp, but his exact whereabouts have not been confirmed as the soldiers behind the action have yet to make a statement.

