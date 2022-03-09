Father throws baby to police before jumping from burning building

A heroic father has been filmed throwing his child to safety as his building went up in flames.

The clip was shared by the South Brunswick Police Department on their Twitter account.They wrote alongside the clip: “DRAMATIC - body camera video from sergeant shows the moment firefighters and police yell ‘drop the baby’ to the Dad in the fire filled apartment.”

Filmed in New Jersey, both the father and the officers involved have been hailed “heroes”.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.