Brothers shoot teenage 'innocent bystander' in the face

Shocking footage shows two brothers hellbent on revenge stalking a group of teenagers before they pinned one of them down and blasted a shotgun into his face.

Axe-wielding Neil Barnett is seen grappling with Hassan Hussain before his brother Neil Barnett rushes up from behind and shoots the teen from point-blank range.

Burnley Crown Court heard Mr Hussain is ‘lucky to be alive’ after the horror attack on March 10.

The court heard the brothers were fuelled by rage after Neil Barnett was ‘jumped’ in a back alley by a group of teens.

