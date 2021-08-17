A bus travelling on a highway in Hungary has crashed, leaving at least eight people dead and dozens injured, police have said.

The vehicle crashed through a guardrail and tipped over early Sunday near the town of Szabadbattyan.

Footage has captured the wreckage of the vehicle on its side as emergency services use a crane to retrieve it.

In addition to the eight deaths, another eight people sustained serious injuries and 40 had minor injuries, a spokesman for the national ambulance service has said.

Firefighters worked to free 14 people trapped in the bus.