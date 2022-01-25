CCTV shows bus nearly hit woman on zebra crossing moments before crash

CCTV footage captures the moment a bus nearly hit a woman on a zebra crossing, moments before the double-decker crashed in east London.

Three children and two adults were taken to hospital after the bus smashed into a repairs shop in Highams Park.

“Scared and crying” schoolchildren were among the passengers injured in the incident, with as many as 19 treated by the London Ambulance Service at the scene.

Moments before the crash, a pedestrian narrowly avoided being hit by the bus as she walked across the road.

