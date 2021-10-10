Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has defended the government’s handling of the energy crisis after suppliers said the system of having a cap on prices was not fit for purpose.

Mr Kwarteng said he is certain that the lights will stay on in the UK this winter as businesses warned they may have to reduce working hours to sustain themselves and the Energy UK industry body warned that more suppliers will collapse.

The minister guaranteed he will keep the energy price cap for consumers in place throughout the winter but said he will not ‘bail out failing energy suppliers’.