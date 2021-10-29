The businessman who organised the flight that killed footballer Emiliano Sala has been found guilty of endangering the safety of the aircraft.

David Henderson was convicted by a majority verdict of 10 to two by a jury at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday.

The flight left Nantes and was heading to Wales after the Argentine footballer completed a £15m move to play for Cardiff City.

Sala’s body was recovered a month after the crash, but the body of pilot Mr Ibbotson is yet to be found.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here