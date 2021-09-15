Dominic Raab has been demoted from his role as foreign secretary during Wednesday's cabinet reshuffle.

The Conservative MP will remain in government, now taking up the position of justice secretary and deputy prime minister.

A Downing Street source confirmed that Boris Johnson is shaking up his cabinet to "put in place a strong and united team to build back better from the pandemic".

It has also been announced that Gavin Williamson, previously secretary of state for education, Robert Jenrick, previously secretary of state for housing, communities and local government and Robert Buckland, previously secretary of state for justice, have all left government.