Cyclists in Egypt’s congested capital of Cairo now have the opportunity to enjoy car-free riding on an 8km stretch of highway set aside for bicycles every Friday morning.

Heavy traffic and the absence of bike lanes in the city have historically prevented people from using cycling as a mode of transportation, but a new area has now been reserved for bikes from 6am to 11am every week.

“I leave home with my bicycle and I feel safe,” Amira Moustafa, a cyclist who took to the new lane last month, said of the change.