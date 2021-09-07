Caitlyn Jenner said she supports Texas’s new abortion law, saying that while she supports “a woman’s right to chose,” she also supports Texas.

Jenner is running for governor of California and said she did not anticipate a change to her state’s law.

Jenner told CNN: “I am for a woman’s right to choose. I am also for a state having the ability to make their own laws,”

“So I support Texas in that decision, that’s their decision. But as far as being a woman’s right to choose, I don’t see any changes in our laws in California in the future.”