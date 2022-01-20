Caitlyn Jenner says trans swimmer Lia Thomas should not compete against biological women

Caitlyn Jenner said National Collegiate Athletic Association should immediately stop transgender athletes from competing against their biological counterparts.

Jenner said there was no doubt in her mind that the NCAA Board of Governors needed to change the rules ahead of their review.

"All of this woke world that we are living in right now is not working," she added.

"I feel sorry for the other athletes that are out there, especially at Penn or anybody she's [Lia Thomas] competing against, because in the woke world, you've got to say, 'Oh, my gosh, this is great,' No, it's not."

