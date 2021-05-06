Caitlyn Jenner has expressed a desire to carry on former president Donald Trump’s goal of building a wall across the US-Mexico border saying she is “all for the wall.”

Jenner told Sean Hannity in a Fox News interview on Wednesday: “I am all for the wall,” adding: “We can’t have a state, we can’t have a country, without a secure wall.”

She also said she would do her “absolute best” to end California’s status as a sanctuary state that avoids working with federal immigration agents.