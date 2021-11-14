More than three hundred young men and boys were rescued by the Italian Coast Guard in heavy storms as their fishing boat foundered off the coast of Calabria.

The operation that finished at dawn Sunday morning, saw the Coast Guard rescue team make three trips out to the fishing boat where they transferred groups of migrants, mostly from Egypt, back to the port barefoot, drenched and shivering.

The Calabrian coast has seen a surge of migrant arrivals in the past few months, but, unlike Scilly, the region is still not equipped to handle big numbers.

