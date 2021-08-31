The Caldor Wildfire is rapidly approaching holiday rental cabins as firefighters continue to battle the fierce blaze, a terrifying video has shown. Raging flames are seen and heard savaging the forest and scorching the earth just yards from the South Lake Tahoe cabins as the US Forest Service issues an order to temporarily close all of California’s national forests. More than 6,800 wildfires have burned 1.7 million acres across all jurisdictions in California since mid-July, while forecasts for the season are trending toward the same or worse conditions for the fall, the service said.