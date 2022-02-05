Two people and their dog snowed into California cabin for two months finally rescued

Two people and their dog who were snowed into a cabin in northern California since December 6 have finally been rescued, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Valley Division’s Air Operations unit have confirmed.

Aerial footage captures a rescue H-20 helicopter landing near the Sierra County cabin after snow and downed trees blocking roads had thwarted their attempt to leave.

The pair contacted the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office when they started running out of supplies.

“The pair and their dog were flown in H-20 to a landing zone where Sierra County Deputies transported them to a safe location,” CHP said.

