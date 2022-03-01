A gunman killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a court-supervised visit to a church in California on Monday evening (28 February).

Officials have confirmed that the three children were all under the age of 15.

While authorities are still working to establish the details of the incident, it's believed the children's mother had a restraining order against the shooter, possibly as part of a "domestic" case, Sheriff Scott Jones said.

"It is obviously behind anyone’s rational comprehension. You just don’t know what people are capable of," he added about the shooting.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.