Two homes have been destroyed and six more houses and outbuildings have been damaged by a fire started on Sunday which has consumed at least 400 acres of land. Residents of Pinyon Crest in Riverside County, California on the US west coast, were given mandatory evacuation orders by local authorities. The U.S. Forest Service says one of its firefighters was injured battling the blaze but has not elaborated on the extent of the injuries. The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.