A California inmate firefighter left “half a block of destruction” when he stole a firetruck in an apparent 4th of July escape attempt – and later tried to carjack another vehicle, according to official reports on Monday.

The 31-year-old prisoner from Orange County was part of an inmate crew fighting a fire caused by illegal fireworks late on Sunday when he made the attempt to break free.

The inmate stole a Cal Fire all-wheel-drive wildland firefighting vehicle and proceeded to drive it through several fences before eventually crashing.