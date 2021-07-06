Independent TV
00:50
California inmate firefighter steals fire truck before crashing it in escape attempt
A California inmate firefighter left “half a block of destruction” when he stole a firetruck in an apparent 4th of July escape attempt – and later tried to carjack another vehicle, according to official reports on Monday.
The 31-year-old prisoner from Orange County was part of an inmate crew fighting a fire caused by illegal fireworks late on Sunday when he made the attempt to break free.
The inmate stole a Cal Fire all-wheel-drive wildland firefighting vehicle and proceeded to drive it through several fences before eventually crashing.
