Officers pull out bloodied pilot after aircraft crash-lands on train tracks

A pilot in California who crash-landed on railway tracks has been pulled free from the aircraft seconds before it was destroyed by a speeding train, dramatic footage from the rescue shows.

Los Angeles police released bodycam video of the incident that occurred at around 2pm on Sunday, where several officers can be seen racing to free the pilot from the crashed plane.

They seem to struggle before the man, whose face is bloodied, is released from the crashed Cessna and they all run clear, as officers shout “Go go go!”

