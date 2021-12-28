California plane crash explosion caught on doorbell camera

A doorbell camera captured the moment a small plane crashed in a residential area near San Diego, California, on Monday.

The explosion from the impact of the crash is clear, with light flashing across the screen before smoke fills the air.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that first responders were called to the scene in El Cajon, but when firefighters arrived, they were not able to locate any survivors.

No one on the ground was injured, but the sheriff’s department still do not know how many people were on board the aircraft.

